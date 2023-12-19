Tammy Ledford Durham, 60, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at her home.

She was a member of Dunlap Baptist Church. She was well loved by her family, church family and her community.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Cleveland, father Byron Ledford; grandparents, O.M. and Ruth Ledford, and Robert and Jesse Neal; brother, Robert Ledford; sisters, Kim Neal and Lori Cleveland.

She is survived by her husband, Terrell Durham; daughters, Jennifer Neal of Knoxville, Leah Farley and Cassie Lorato Durham, both of Dunlap; son, Devin Durham, Dunlap; grandchildren, Serenity and Alex Durham, Getty and River Wycuff; adopted daughter, Amanda Hatfield; sisters, Clorisa Neal of Hale Town, Angie and Jackie Ledford, both of Whitwell; brothers, Robbie and Ed Ledford, both of Dunlap, Byron Ledford of Canton, Ohio, James, David and Don Hudson, all of Signal Mountain; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.