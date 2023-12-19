Josephine Layne Wright, 90, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at NHC Sequatchie, where she was so lovingly taken care of for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maloy and Ola Songer Layne; first husband, Calvin Moore, Jr.; second husband, Robert Wright; and several siblings.

She is survived by her children, Doyle Moore, Jr., Rebecca (Foster) Fine, Patricia (Joel) Dodson and Anthony (Kathy) Moore; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to all the staff at NHC Sequatchie for wonderful love and care she was given.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 20 at Red Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Josephine Wright and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.