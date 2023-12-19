Dexter Tabor, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 11, 2023 at his home.

Dexter was a member of Restoration Point Church of God. He was retired from Constar Plastic in Florida. After retiring, he worked part time at the Dunlap Goodwill. He helped coach little league baseball, football, basketball and soccer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Barbara Tabor.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Melissa Bloom Tabor; daughter, Elizabeth Bloom of Apopka, Florida; son, Justin Johnson of Dunlap; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Terra (Ricky) Poynor of Orlando, Florida and Diana Riffey of Polk City, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Michael Grant and Bro. Levi Taylor officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.