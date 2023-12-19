 Skip to content

Barbara Jean Brown Karg

Barbara Jean Brown Karg, 84, of Dunlap, formerly of Tampa, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at her residence. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed doing puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Harriett Grubb Brown; and grandson, Robert Gary Wagner.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Tom) Kuettner, Cathy (Ronald) Wagner and Barbara Iancu; sisters, Virginia (Lee) Hume and Kathy (Donald) Jacques; six grandchildren, Robert (Nicole) Wagner, Kelly (Christian) Powers, Nicholas Merritt, Steven (Terry) Merritt, Michelle (Anthony) Greco and Alexandra Iancu; two great-grandchildren, Ava “Sal” Wagner and Eli Greco; and nieces and nephews, Richard, Charles, Elizabeth, Scott and Andrea.

An interment service will be held in Florida at Curlew Hills Cemetery at a later date.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Barbara Karg and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

