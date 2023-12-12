Rena Mae Johnson Barker, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at NHC Sequatchie.

She was a member of East Valley Baptist Church. She loved her husband, kids and grandkids with all her heart. She enjoyed singing, cooking, especially desserts, and family gatherings, where she loved to tell jokes and make everyone laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Beulah Mae Nichols Johnson; infant son, Roger Gerald Griffith; sisters, Ruby Spangler and Jeanette Christian; and special niece, Judy Jernigan.

She is survived by her husband, Burnette Barker; children, Greg (Brenda) Griffith, Randy Griffith, Ranonia (Booper) Dykes, Alan (Martha) Barker, Marilyn (Mike) Shaw and Terry (Darlene) Barker; sister, Jenelle McDermont; brother, Odell (Linda) Johnson; grandchildren, Miranda (Michael) Woodall, Stephen (Andrea) Griffith, Andrew (Chelsie) Griffith, James (Morgan) Dykes, Brandon (Ashley) Dykes, Misty (Rick Camara) Barker, Sarai (Clint) Pierce, Chris (Ashton) Matherly, Michelle Johnson, Michael Shaw, Sheena (Larry) Summers and Jason (Karin) Shaw; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 9 in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Rena Mae Barker and they ask that you share your memories and condolences on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.