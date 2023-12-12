George Randall Hoodenpyl, 90, died at home on December 5, 2023 with his wife, Linda, by his side.

Randall was a native of the Lone Oak community and was of the Baptist faith. He was born at home on the Hoodenpyl farm on December 10, 1932 to Henry Earl and Loie Powell Hoodenpyl. Randall graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga and earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tennessee Technological University. After serving in the United States Army, Randall enjoyed a long career as an engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority. His hobbies included farming and rebuilding cars, especially Mopar vehicles. In retirement, he and Linda raised red Angus cattle on the L&R Ranch on Signal Mountain. On Saturdays, he could be seen attending local car shows in his blue Corvette with a matching blue baseball cap, and on Sundays, he attended services and studied his Bible.

Randall is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; sons, William Hoodenpyl of Chattanooga and Jay Hoodenpyl (Valerie) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Dillon, Jack, Phillip, Jaybird and Paul.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 16, at 2:30 p.m. (central time) at Hoodenpyl Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. George Randall Hoodenpyl and they ask that you share condolences and memories for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.