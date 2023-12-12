Dodson inducted to TSBA Scholars Circle

Sequatchie County School Board member Shelli Dodson was one of three across the state inducted into the Scholars Circle of the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) during its annual convention held recently.

“I feel honored,” Dodson said. “I was excited to be recognized.”

The Scholars Circle recognizes school board members from different school systems who have not only achieved the Master School Board Member designation, but also have attained 900 or more boardsmanship points in the TSBA Boardsmanship Award Program.

For more see the December 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.