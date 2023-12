Christmas for Kids, celebrating its 29th year of spreading joy to local children, is set for Tuesday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m. Festivities take place at Harris Park in Dunlap.

This year’s event includes a gift barn for those age 10 and under; fruit bags; food and drinks for everyone attending. Coats, hats, and mittens are to be distributed for those needing them.

For more see the December 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.