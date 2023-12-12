Bryan Breckenridge Burnside, 72, of Rice, Virginia, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on December 22, 1950 in Highland Park, Illinois, he was the son of the late Graham Burnside and Jane Irene Breckenridge Burnside.

Bryan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served in the National Guard. He received his Associate’s Degree in Radiology and was a retired radiology technician with Centra Health having worked at Centra Southside Medical Center in Farmville. He also worked at other hospitals during his career. He was a founding member of the Tennessee Tree Toppers in Sequatchie County; and was an avid bicyclist, especially on Virginia Trails, especially the High Bridge Trail. He enjoyed maintaining bicycles and was a collector of many. He loved hang gliding, rock climbing, hiking, being in nature, but, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joy Dykes Burnside of Warrenton, North Carolina; six children, Brandy Michelle Pigg and husband, Patrick, of Dunlap, Bryan David Burnside, Robert Blake Burnside, Jamie Katherine Lynch, all of Warrenton, Molly Lorene Bachelor and husband, Patrick, of Ocoee, Tennessee, and Katie B. Tolar, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; three brothers, Bruce Bradley Burnside of Wisconsin, Bradley Graham Burnside and wife, Leslie, of New Mexico, and Blake Allen Burnside of Lakeland, Florida; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Bryan’s Life was held Monday, November 27 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Lynchburg, Virginia, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 16. Burial was in Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Virginia.