Bill Cross, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at Story Point Assisted Living.

Some of his early careers included being a carpenter and opening his own motorcycle shop. He was a devout Christian and served as the pastor of Stephens Chapel United Methodist Church, Welch Chapel United Methodist Church, and most recently at Mt. Airy Baptist Church; as well as choir director at several other churches. He enjoyed serving along side his wife in prison ministries and singing in nursing homes.

Bill was a musician that played trombone in several bands in Chattanooga throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Franklin Cross Jr; step-son, John Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Cross; two daughters, Sherry (David) Owens, Chattanooga and Mindy (Stephen) Haywood, Harrison; step-daughter, Dyan Caldwell, Pikeville; step-son, Robert Morris, Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Lucy, Clyde, Iris Haywood; sister Freida Stultz, Chattanooga; one niece and one nephew.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Earl Eames officiating. Burial was right after in Lakewood Memory Gardens South. Family received friends Wednesday 8:00-10:00 a.m.

