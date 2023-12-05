Marie Land Vaughn passed away peacefully at NHC Place at the Trace on Saturday morning, November 25, 2023, in Nashville.

The daughter of George Washington Land and Mary Jane Whitlow Land of Dunlap, she was born September 18, 1925, and spent her childhood in Dunlap.

A long-time resident of Paris, Tennessee, she was married to her soulmate, former Paris Postmaster W.T. “Tommy” Vaughn, for more than 46 years until his passing in 1994.

She resided at the Trace for the past three years, after living for more than 40 years at Wessex Towers in Nashville. She attended Peabody College at Vanderbilt and was an ardent reader and follower of current events. She was known for her strong opinions and even stronger love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as “Gamma.” She also loved to sing, especially hymns and “You Are My Sunshine,” and tell stories, real and imagined.

She is survived by her daughter, Janis (Mark) McNeely, of Nashville; grandsons, Patrick (Beverly) Richardson of Brentwood, Tim (Tracie) and Eric (Rebecca) McNeely, all of Nolensville, and Jason (Elise) McNeely of Nashville; granddaughters, Kelly (Brian) Brockman of Nashville, and Caroline (Clay) Johnson of Gatlinburg; and great-grandchildren, Neil and Clay Richardson, Connor, Madeline, Ronan, Daxton, Lander McNeely, Austin and Ella Brockman, Olivia and Dylan Hooper and Honey and Vaughn Johnson.

Additional survivors include her daughter-in-law, Denise Vaughn of Gatlinburg; and several nieces and nephews, including Elise Myers of Paris and Lenna Carol Miller of Dunlap.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Avery and Quinton Land; sisters, Ruth Camp and Leona Quick; and her son, William T. “Tom” Vaughn Jr.

A graveside service was held Saturday, December 2 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Paris with Rev. Caren Teichmann and the Honorable Don Ridgeway presiding.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by the Trace, led by nurses, Tina Allsbrooks and Sara Bennett.

Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street, Paris, Tennessee was in charge of arrangements.