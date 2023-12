Sequatchie County High School’s 2022-2023 graduation rate exceeded the state rate, even with the statewide rate rising over 90 percent for the first time, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Education.

“I’m so proud of this data point, and it’s due to the hard work of students, teachers, and parents,” said Director of Schools Sarai Pierce.

