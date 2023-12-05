Carolyn Hadders

Carolyn Shell Hadders, 76, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee died quietly on Saturday December 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by her dear and loving family and treasured pets.

She enjoyed gardening, reading and quilting and loved her family and her pets with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Haskell Shell and Katherine Harvey Shell and a brother Mervin Shell.

Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband, David Hadders of Soddy Daisy; daughters, Lisa D. (Marlon) Barker of Dunlap and Tina Hadders of Bourbonnais, Illinois; son, Tim (Julie) Hadders of Bourbonnais, Illinois; grandchildren, Sara Lockhart, Claire Hadders, Mason Bond, Ethan Pohlman, Isabella Hadders and Juliana Hadders; great-granddaughter, Daisy; brothers, Larry Shell of Soddy Daisy, Glen Shell of Athens, Tennessee, Chester Shell of Dunlap, Rodney Shell of Dayton, Tennessee, Kenneth (Joan) Shell of Dunlap; sister, Mary E. Bilbrey of Graysville, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation was at 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5. Services were at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, , at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed in Harvey Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy.