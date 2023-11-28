Students express patriotism in writing contest

Students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade at Sequatchie County Middle School were recognized as Patriot’s Pen essay winners, each winning a monetary prize donated by Citizens Tri-County Bank.

The Patriot’s Pen essay gives students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve writing skills, explained VFW Post 5772 Commander Johnny Cordell. This year’s theme was “How are You Inspired by America?”

