Robbie Ann Moates Stewart, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She attended Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.L. Moates, Sr. and Anzie Johnson Moates; brother, R.L. Moates, Jr.; and stepson, Dewayne Stewart.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Stewart; son, Jack Mason; daughter, Melodie Mason; brother, Phil Moates; sister, Mary Thomas; grandsons, Dylan Stewart and Jared Bass and their mother, Missy (Tye) Bass; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Robbie Stewart and they ask that you share condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.