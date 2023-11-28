Early discussion of ER renovation

Renovations to the existing Erlanger Sequatchie Valley emergency room at a cost of $3.7 million were discussed during the Sequatchie County Commission meeting held November 20. No decisions were made but a letter-of-intent (LOI) was approved by the Commission.

Stephanie Boynton, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital, said the proposed cost of $3.7 million would be paid back to the county in accordance with Erlanger’s lease if the project takes place.

