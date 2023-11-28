 Skip to content

Audrey Cranmore Stewart, 103, of Graysville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at her residence.  She was a member of Lewis Chapel Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Marion and Sarah Annie Sullivan Cranmore; husband, William George Stewart; son, Stanley Stewart; daughter, Helen Stewart; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Michael Stewart, Patricia (Alan) Grossheim, Andrea (Samuel) Shipley and Shaun Bowman; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in Harvey Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Audrey Stewart and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

