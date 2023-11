Two homes, a farm, and a venue for events are the stops for the 2023 ABWA Tour of Homes, scheduled for Sunday, December 3. Those taking part in the tour are invited to visit all four locations, ending at the Venue at Ponderosa for refreshments.

SIMPLE SERENITY FARM

PAUL AND SUZANNE PHILLIPS

LARRY AND CISSY BOUGET

THE VENUE AT PONDEROSA

For more see the November 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.