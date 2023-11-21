Presales begin — Cruising Tennessee’s Great Valley

Cruising Tennessee’s Great Valley: A Photographic Journey Through The Sequatchie Valley, features 200-plus photographs of landscapes and wildlife you might see along the Sequatchie Valley National Scenic Byway. The two-year long project is complete and gone to press, announced Director Janis Adams Kyser, with THRIVE Sequatchie. Plans are for the book to be ready in time to give as possible Christmas gifts.

For more see the November 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.