Janice Henley, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheri Quarles; and parents, John Ramsey and Edith Story.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Buddy Henley; daughter, Joy (Terry) Staley, Maryville; grandchildren, Janine (Brandon) Potter, Tania Staley, Joey (Fran) Quarles and Troy Staley; several great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sonya) Story, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, November 4 at Welch Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap, TN. No Visitation