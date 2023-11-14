Update on school situation

Sequatchie County Director of Schools Sarai Pierce

and Sheriff Bill Phillips shared on update on a report of a possible threat to county schools. They stated a law enforcement investigation determined a student made a threat to another student personally after a disagreement among friends.

“There has been no credible information or

evidence gathered that suggests there was a threat

against the school at large. Additionally, there has been no weapon, list, or other evidence located to suggest that to be the case,” they added.

Their statement continued, “Law enforcement investigated the report of this threat throughout the night and took custody of the student allegedly making the threat before school doors were opened this morning, assuring he could not be a threat to our students.”

Disciplinary actions and criminal charged have resulted but since the student is a juvenile, no further specific information can be released.

For more on the situation, see the November 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.