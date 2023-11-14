| logout
Possible school threat investigated
The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a rumor of a threat of violence to Sequatchie County Schools, Sheriff Bill Phillips stated Tuesday morning, November 14. The Sheriff said. “Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure everything possible is done to keep our children safe.”
A statement from Sequatchie County Schools on Facebook informed parents that extra police are on the school campus today.
More information will be provided as available.