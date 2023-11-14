Michael Eugene Swafford, 64, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at his residence.

He loved his family and playing Santa Claus in Pikeville and surrounding areas for all to enjoy. He enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and hunting in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Dorothy Lee Campbell Swafford; sister, Linda Smith; son, Patrick Swafford; daughter, Christy Holt; grandson, Shane Huffman

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Sitton Swafford; children, Josh (Doris Huffman) Swafford, Jason (Diane Hatcher) Swafford, Jessica (Timmy) Churches, Jill (Bryan) Songer, Ciara (Matt) Davis; grandchildren, Macy Swafford, Bailey Swafford, Natosha Huffman, Peyton Swafford, Hannah Swafford, Jonathan Hatcher, David Hatcher, Kaitlyn Churches, Carter Churches, Knox French, Braxton French, Star Songer, Kaylee Songer, Braxton Songer, Travis Dyer, Caitlyn Dyer and several more.

No service or visitation will be held as it was Mr. Swafford’s wish to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements and ask that you share memories and condolences on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.