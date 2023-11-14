Jackie “Monty” Hamblen

Jackie Lamont (Monty) Hamblen, 58, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother.

Monty was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church. He was a 1983 graduate of Sequatchie County High School, and retired from Komatsu after 32 years of service. His family always came first in his life. He loved spending time with his family, especially vacation time at the beach. However, Monty was always in a “beach” state of mind.

He was loved by all who met him, and even in the most serious situations, Monty had the ability to find humor and laughter, bringing joy to those around him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Hamblen; and grandparents, Grover and Mildred Johnson, and Robert and Lula Mae Hamblen.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rhonda J. Hamblen; daughter, Emalee Hamblen of Cookeville; son, Jackson (Allie) Hamblen of Tullahoma; mother, Molly Ann Hamblen of Dunlap; and two sisters, Marsha Talley of Dunlap and Tina Hamblen of Chattanooga.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 11 at Dunlap First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Old Union Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Maurice Laster, Kenneth Martin, Gerald Hargis, Brian Hester, George Hamilton III, Garry Pope, and Robbie Rue.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Monty Hamblen and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.