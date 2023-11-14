Elouise Johnson, 86, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at her home.

She was a member of Stephen’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Elouise loved her family, friends, and country living.

She was preceded in death by her children, Howard, Faye and Kaye, and Diane Johnson; parents, Fletcher and Irene Pickett; husband, Joe Johnson; lifelong partner, Clayton Pryor; sisters, Lucille Higdon and Lenna French; and brother, Clarance Pickett.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Johnson, Dunlap; son, Joe (Jackie Huffman) Johnson, Jr; grandchildren, Maranda Johnson, Carissa Huffman, Gerald Huffman, Sydney Holland, Elijah Redmond, and Cassidy Holland; great-granddaughter, Makayla Johnson; sister, Adell Flaxcomb, Ringgold, Georgia; brother, Doyle Pickett, Whitwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. CST Stephen’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Jason Humberd officiating. Burial was in John M. Hixson Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.