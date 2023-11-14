David Clark, 74, of McMinnville, Tennessee formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his home.

He was an avid Elvis Presley fan. He also enjoyed the outdoors and classic cars. He worked many years at the sawmill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Wilma Clark; and uncle, Arthur Lee Farley.

He is survived by his children, David (Tara) Clark, Jr. of Morrison, Oma Eller of McMinnville, Lee (Myosha) Clark of Morrison, Justin Sims of Dunlap, Jesse Clark of McMinnville, and Teresa Sims of Dunlap. He was loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene (Ted) Harmon, Billy Clark, Ruby Cagle, and Buck Clark all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, October 21 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial was in Cagle- Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.