Veterans to be honored with parade and various ceremonies
Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11 and the community is encouraged to honor its Veterans this week. Several activities are planned including special recognition by area schools, a Veterans Days Parade culminating with a ceremony at the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park.
Saturday morning, the annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Sequatchie County Courthouse. The parade route continues south onto Highway 127/Rankin Avenue and then to State Route 28 before ending at the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park.
At the park, a ceremony with guest speaker John Sparks is at 11:00 a.m. Sparks, from Chattanooga, is a POW and Vietnam Veteran.
