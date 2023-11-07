Do not burn – conditions too dry

Volunteers and other emergency management have been busy lately with fighting brush fires. Burn restrictions have been placed in Sequatchie County until further notice.

“Please be advised, Sequatchie County is under burn restrictions at this time. No permits are being issued, therefore burning is restricted. If you are burning brush, leaves, trash, etc., you are subject to receiving a citation,” stated Sequatchie County Emergency Management.

