Sibyl Francine Ruehling, 75, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She was born in Palmer, Tennessee on May 8, 1948 to Dewey Meeks and Irene Levan Meeks who preceded her in death; along with her son, Christopher; daughter, Michelle; and brother, Marvin Meeks.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a cook in the Sequatchie County School System for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her dog, Lobo.

Survivors to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Chester Ruehling; sons, Brian (Crystal) Ruehling and Kevin (Lisa) Ruehling; daughter, Melissa (Jody) Johnson; grandchildren, Hannah (Dalton), Dusty (Amber), Chris and Mason; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 1 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Colony Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements.