Charles Harvey, 24, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at The Waters of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donny Ottinger; and uncle, Chris Ottinger.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Jennifer Harvey; mother, Sha Bryant; brothers, Jerry Ray Harvey and Ryan Jacobsen, both of Dunlap; grandparents, Jerry F. and Lisa Harvey, Beverley Brown, Evelyn and James Defur, and Lena Ottinger; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 29 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ryan Goins officiating. Burial was in Debord Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.