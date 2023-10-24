Willis James McCarver, 91, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed carpentry work and bluegrass music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lee and Laura Ann Williams McCarver; wife, Mary Meeks McCarver; sons, Mark and Luke McCarver; and brothers, Eldon, Claude, Jessie Lee and George Melvin McCarver.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Daniel) Tate; brother, Clayton (Mary) McCarver; sister, Vernell Clift; grandchildren, Jeremy (Rachel) Tate and Kim (Bruce) Nunley; great granddaughters, Faith (Tanner) Meeks and Hope Nunley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 23, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bruce Nunley, Bro. Tanner Meeks and Bro. Roy Gentry officiating. Burial followed in Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Willis McCarver.