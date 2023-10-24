Tonia Yvette Stewart Ray, 67, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 23, 2023.

She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all. She was a simple lady who loved coloring, jewelry making, online shopping, Christmas decorating and her annual trips with her son, Bruce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Bobby and Erma Joyce Miller Stewart; husband, Clyde Ray; and son-in-law, Chris Everidge.

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Beth) Feagans; daughter, Angela Everidge; brother, Vernon Lynn (Anita) Stewart; grandchildren, Baylee, Ayden, Hunter, Jesse, Logan, Marley and Myson; great-grandchildren, Anderson and Jackson; and niece, Haley (Luke) Robinson.

No funeral service was held.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Tonia Ray and they ask that you share your memories and condolences with her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.