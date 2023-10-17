Nancy Moller, 79, of Whitwell, Tennessee, passed away October 14, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.

Nancy was born on December 30, 1943 to Charlie and Francis Laymon. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and will be deeply missed.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Brian Moller; son, Duane Moller; parents, Charlie and Francis Laymon; five brothers and a sister.

Nancy is survived by children, Brian (Susan) Moller Jr., and Sonia (Andy) Brown; sisters: Emma Ewton, Mary (Tom) Russell, Faye Wallin, Maye (Bill) Varnes; grandchildren, Jake Moller, Justin (Julie) Moller, Miranda Brown, Andrew (Bethany) Brown II, Aaron Moller, Tyler (Victoria) Moller; and special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services were held at the funeral home chapel on Friday, October 20, with Rev. Tom Russell officiating. Burial followed at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Nancy Moller, and asks that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.