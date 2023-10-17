Jesse Lee King, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023 at his home.

He was of the Baptist Faith, loved old cars and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dotty; daughter, Kimberlee King Berg; parents, Arnold and Ida Mae King; and sister, Norma Jean McBee.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Rocky) Kilgore; three sons, David Brian (Suzie) Howe, Wider, Georgia, Joe (Susie) Burdge, Dunlap, and Lee (Patti) Burdge, Pikeville; six grandchildren, Jesse James Kilgore, Paige Thompson, Brandon Burdge, Cortney Howe, Josh Burdge, and Steven Berg; two sisters, Linda “Lu Lu” Green and Barbara Comstock; brother, Al Floyd (Karen) King, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 14 at Pope Cemetery with Bro. Ronny Colvard officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.