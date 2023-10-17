Green signs to play softball at Bryan

A starter on three sports teams at Sequatchie County High School, senior Cana Green has decided to play softball to help further her education. Green, the daughter of Justin and Rolanda Green, signed a scholarship with Bryan College earlier this month with dozens of friends, teammates, and family members in attendance.

“I chose Bryan because of the amazing atmosphere,” Green said of the college, where her older sister is a member of the team already. “Having God in my softball journey is a very big thing for me.”

