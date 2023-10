Keith Edward Kopecky, 63, is charged with criminal homicide after an October 3 shooting on Windridge Drive, Sequatchie County Sheriff Bill Phillips reported. Law enforcement arrived around 4:30 p.m. after Kopecky called and stated he had shot his wife. Killed was Marcella “Marcy” Renee Ervin, the Sheriff stated. Kopecky was taken into custody without incident. For more, see the October 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.