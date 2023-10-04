Schools out early Friday: Sequatchie County Director of Schools Sarai Pierce announced school will be dismissed early Friday, October 6. Car riders will leave at 11:20 a.m. and bus loading begins at 11:30.

On Wednesday, Director Pierce said the early closure is due to the lack of substitute bus drivers and to safely transport students. She stated, “It is our responsibility to handle the day to day operations and we do that by putting the safety of students first. All full time bus driver positions are staffed. We do have some drivers out for a variety of personal reasons and not enough subs to cover routes Fridav. Multiple considerations are taken into account before making a decision to dismiss early. We are currently accepting applications for substitute bus drivers.”

Director Pierce added she does not expect a similar bus-related early closing in the near future.