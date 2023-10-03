Lorraine Hudson, 81, of the Hendon community in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 1, 2023, at her home.

She was of the Baptist faith. She retired after 32 years from the Bledsoe County Board of Education, working at Rigsby Elementary School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hudson; and parents, Warren Swanner and Marie Swanner Kizzar.

She is survived by her children, Sherry (Ronnie) Krupp and Troy (Bonnie) Hudson, Warner (Mark) Simmons, all of the Hendon community; grandchildren, Kiri (Lamar) Hughes, Ruby and Ellie Hudson, Gracee (Lance) Burton, Rainee (Keoni) Payne and Hudson Simmons; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Kira, Tyler and Brooklyn Hughes and Charlee Burton; sister, Olena (Charles) Hudson of Brayton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her special caretaker and friend, Daphne Milliron.

Services were held Tuesday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Shelton officiating. Burial was in Brayton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street. Pikeville.