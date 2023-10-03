John Edd Hatfield, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Erlanger Healthcare System.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie D. Hatfield; mother, Alfea Hatfield Brown; brothers, Will G.B. Hatfield, Willis Hatfield, Wilbert Hatfield and Tom Brown; sisters, Zo Brown and Nancy Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Hatfield; son, John W. Hatfield, both of Jamestown; brother, Norman Hatfield; sister, Linda Doss, both of Dunlap; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 19 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.