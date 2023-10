Dunlap is going to be buzzing with excitement as it celebrates Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, along with Cycle Sequatchie and the 3 Mountain Challenge, organized by the Chattanooga Bicycle Club happening on Saturday.

The second annual Oktoberfest at Harris Park in Dunlap features music, food, drinks, and German-themed activities over the two days.

PHOTO BY Chattanooga Bicycle Club