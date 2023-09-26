Mendy Carol Nolan Davis

Mendy Carol “Cheetah” Nolan Davis, 43, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023.

She loved the Lord, her kids, grandson, dog Magnum and spending time with family and friends. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her job at Ply Gem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joey Davis; stepfather, Henry Lofty; and aunts, Mary Lofty and Ann Nolan.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Moore (Melvin Moore); father, Les Nolan; children, Kiana Davis (Brett) Roberts, Bethany (Nicq Ivory) Davis and Yasmin Brown; sister, Wendy Nolan; brother, Joey Lofty; grandchildren, Waylen Roberts, Keion and Zion Ivory; niece and nephews, Christiana, Jacob, Conner, Spencer Lofty; and special uncle, Charlie (Beth) Keener.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 21 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Charlie Keener officiating. Burial was in Smith Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Mendy Carol Davis.