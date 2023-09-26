Larry Lamar Benton, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on February 14, 1939 and was of the Baptist faith. Lamar was employed with Ernest Holmes Wrecker Service and Sequatchie County Recycling. He retired from Standard Iron Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Theda Benton; son, Chris Benton; and sister, Faye Walker.

Survivors are his loving wife, Brenda Collins Benton; sons, Mickey Benton and Bo (Adriene) Benton; grandchildren, Brannigan (Jonathan) Broom, Collin Benton, Christopher (Christine) Henderson, Allen Benton and Heather (Zack) West; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Benton (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 30 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.