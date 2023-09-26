Johnny Edward Kilgore, 79, of Whitwell, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023. He was a Veteran of the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Geneva Sullivan Kilgore; brother, Lonnie Kilgore; nephew, Allen Carr; and brothers-in-law, Dewayne Carr and Lewis Tate.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Wooley Kilgore; children, Vicki Green, Standifer Burt (Roseanna) Kilgore and Jonathan (Jennifer) Kilgore; siblings, Betty (Sonny) Kilgore, Billie Tate, Mildred Carr, James “Buggs” (Delaine) Kilgore and Greg Kilgore; grandchildren, Sarah Souza, Rebekkah (Daniel) Moore, Robert Kilgore, Emily Green, Travis (Jasmine) Green, Anna Flaxcomb and Julia Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Johnny and Susanna Moore; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 27 in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Condra Cemetery. Full military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Johnny Edward Kilgore and they ask that you share your condolences, memories and photos for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.