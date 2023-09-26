James Lowden Taylor, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at his residence.

He attended Chapel Hill Methodist Church. He retired from Rutherford County School System where he taught English. He had a passion for his students and always went above and beyond the call of duty to see that all his students were loved and cared for. He loved music, reading, photography, computers, animals and the beach, especially Georgia beaches.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Annie Patterson Taylor; and brother, Robert Edward Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Bevels Taylor; daughter, Amy (Sammy) Lowdermilk; sisters, Ann Marie (Don) Murray and Lisa Yvette (Eddie) Ezell; and granddaughter, Maggie Lowdermilk.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Historic Church with Bro. Jared Wood officiating.

Family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. The family requests that those attending the service wear bright happy colors to celebrate James’ life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the English department at Middle Tennessee State University.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. James Lowden Taylor and they ask that you share your condolences, memories and photos for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.