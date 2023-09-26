Ernest Andrew Bone, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 22, 2023.

He was born on October 29, 1935 to the late Ernest Oscar and Nancy Jane Morgan Bone. He graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1955 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an Airborne Radar Technician. He retired December 31, 2000 from Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a Chemical Operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Voyles, Vera Layne, Sarah Fay Griffith and Frances Hobbs; and brothers, Jack Yoon Jr., Carl Bone and Anthony Bone.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Martin Bone; daughter, Andrea Kay (Tim) Babb; brother, Dewey Bone of Dunlap; granddaughters, Erin K. (James) Mountain of Cary, North Carolina, Lindsey N. (Justin) Comer of Black Mountain, North Carolina; grandson, Josiah A. Babb of Loma Linda, California; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Mountain and Libby Comer; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 26 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Gary Phillips officiating. Burial was private.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Ernest Bone and they ask that you share your condolences, memories and photos for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.