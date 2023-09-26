Sergeant First Class (RET) Dwight Thomas Harvey, 76, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away September 19, 2023.

He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army, serving 20 years and being a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5772 in Dunlap. Following his military service, he owned and operated Harvey’s gas station on Lewis Chapel Mountain; managed Ace Hardware in Pikeville; worked at Komatsu for more than a decade; painted homes and businesses part time; and worked part time at Fall Creek Falls Golf Course prior to retiring. In retirement, he became close friends with a group of gentlemen with whom he played golf, which he felt very blessed to be a part of.

Throughout his life, he attended church and often sang joyfully in the choir. He was a member of Mowbray Baptist Church. He was a very active father and grandfather, having taken his family on many adventures all across the United States. He was stationed in France as a young man, and returned to Europe as a chaperone for his grandsons’ school decades later. He coached Pee Wee football for several years, and later mentored the same young men; some who followed in his footsteps and needed help with things like putting their dress uniform together. He also served as a Boy Scout leader in Dunlap. As a testament to the love and respect his family has for him, he was surrounded by several of his grandchildren during his last moments.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, General and Annie Bell Shubird; parents, Phillip and Naomi Harvey; brothers, Dan Ray (infant), J.B. Doil, Dallas, Darvin, Donnie; and sister, Darlene Reed.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Veola (Carter) Cole; son, Christopher Dwight (Dani) Harvey; sisters, Dian Sims and Dixie Crowe; brother, Douglas Harvey; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Most special recognition and thanks to Mary Penley for always being there for our daddy and our family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 23 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery with full military honors provide by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Papa D, we will miss you tremendously, and are extremely grateful for the time you were with us. You taught us faith and encouraged us all to achieve our dreams. You always provided support and good advice and were always there if needed, no matter where or when.

