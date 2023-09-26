Derricks “Biggin” Shane Hogan, 50, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at CHI Memorial in Hixson.

He loved being outdoors, loved laughing and making everyone around him smile and laugh, even up until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Edward Sr., and Ella Mae Hendricks Hogan; and brother, Joe Edward Hogan, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Joi (Drew) Bain, Kirstie (Matt) Smith and Shan (Heather) Hogan; brother, Gary (Karen) Hogan; sister, Joy (Joe) West; grandchildren, Colton and McKenzie Bain, Derricks and Jayce Smith, Maelynn, Bennett and Maylee Hogan; nieces, Shannon Hayes and Misty (Chris) Barker; great-nieces and nephews, Cory Gadd, Destiny Davis, Jamie Lynn Rickets, Zane Hood and Gage Lambert.

No services or visitation will be held, as it was Mr. Hogan’s wishes to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Derricks Shane Hogan