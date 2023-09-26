Betty Jo Lively, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at her home.

She was a member of Lee Station Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. Lively; mother, Nora Swanger; father, Henery Swanger; brothers, Willard Swanger and Harrison Swanger; sister, Virgie Swanger; and brother, Francis Cranmore.

She is survived by her son, Michael Anthony Lively; daughters, Susie (Loyd) Myers and Carma Lockhart; granddaughters, Laura Ann (Curt Lee) Lockhart, Tiffany Lively Frost, and Dusty Walker; grandson, Kamin Myers; great-grandson, Koltin Price; great-granddaughters, Tori and Curtlyn Lee; sister, Janie Frizzell; many nieces and nephews.

No service or visitation was held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.