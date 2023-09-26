Ann Marie Heflin, 83, of Graysville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023 at a Chattanooga hospital.

She was a nurse for many years at several different locations. Ann was a wife, mother and grandmother that loved and cared for her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Helen Martin; granddaughter, Emily Weddle; and grandson, Christopher Parker.

She leaves behind her husband, Paul Heflin; children, Douglas Parker, Darla Bowman, Belva Adams (Jim), Teresa Weddle and Paula Heflin; grandchildren, Matt Parker, Carissa Donges (Bill), Jace Bowman (Rachel), Dave Adams (Ozzie Totten), Caroline Adams and Kayla Heflin; great-grandchildren, Anna and Ella Donges and Isaiah Parker; and sister, Alice Goodson.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel, Friday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service.

Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.