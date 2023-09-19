William “Bill” Lee Byrd, 69, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Byrd proudly served 15 years in the United States Army and six months in reserves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lois Gains Byrd; brothers, James Byrd, Gary Lee Byrd, Phillip Wayne Byrd and Troy Byrd; as well as his sister, Sharon Byrd.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia “Pat” Belk Byrd; children, Ronnie Lee (Vickie) Byrd and Phillip (Robin) Byrd; sister, Judy Gail Brummitt; grandchildren, Shannon Byrd, Kali (Stephen) Byrd, Alyssa (William) Byrd Norris, Bryson Byrd, Cody Byrd, Anna Byrd, Ashlyn York, David (Erica) Lopez, and Anthony Lopez; great-grandchildren, Logan Daniel, Alayah Norris, Katherine Norris, Riley Norris, Peyton Norris, Aerolynn Byrd, Avalon Lopez, Jaxon Byrd and Maci Byrd; and God-grandchild, Matthew Thompson.

Funeral services for William Byrd will be held Monday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. William Byrd and they ask that you share memories and condolences for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.